‘My Boring Life: Making the Ordinary Interesting’
Living Archive Project organizers will present “My Boring Life: Making the Ordinary Interesting,” a free workshop led by Delhi-based visual artist Christina Hunt Wood to students ages 8 to 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave, in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Wood will lead students through activities inspired by the artworks on display at CANO’s exhibit “The Day is a Book We Keep on Reading.” The show features the work of five artists using ordinary themes and materials to tell their stories. Wood will encourage young artists to take their ordinary (and seemingly boring) experiences and turn them into works of art. Participants will experiment with video, photography, drawing, and collage.
Participants will also have the option to include their creations in the project’s digital archive and be exhibited at Bushel Collective in Delhi from May 6 to 14.
The required registration may be completed at www.livingarchive-catskills.org.
Needle felting
A needle felting workshop for teens and adults will be given by fiber artist and educator Erin Gardner at Fenimore Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
According to a media release, Gardner will lead participants through the steps required to make their own needle felted hen. No experience is necessary. Materials will included in the fee of $75 for members or $85.
Gardner is the founder of Grey Fox Felting in New Hartford. She has been working in the medium of felted wool for more than a decade.
Register online at Eventbrite.com at https://tinyurl.com/2duyhd5f or FenimoreArt.org.
