ORIGAMI SNOWFLAKES
Instruction will be provided in the creation of origami snowflakes from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding.
According to a media release, cookies, a hot chocolate bar and music will be included.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl .com/mrx23jyd.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS
Otsego County Office for the Aging has scheduled the eight-week Tai Chi for Arthritis course for individuals 60 and older at the following times and locations.
Beginning Feb. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club at 70 River St. in Oneonta.
Beginning March 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at Worcester-Schenevus Library at 168 Main St. in Worcester.
Beginning March 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, at New Life Fellowship Hall at the Baptist church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
A commitment to 11 of the 16 sessions is required along with registration which may be completed by calling OFA at 607-547-4232.
While participation in the course is free, confidential contributions will be accepted.
