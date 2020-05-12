HARTWICK — Continuing a tradition that began in 2008, the Town of Hartwick will have its annual “Clean Sweep” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the town hall at 103 Town Drive.
According to a media release, residents may freely dispose of yard trash and scrap metal. Scrap metal includes lawn mowers, lawn chairs, barbecue grills, metal fencing, aluminum flashing, metal bed frames and microwaves.
Green waste, including leaves, grass clippings, brush and branches less than 4 feet long, may be dropped off at the designated area off of Wells Avenue on Hatchery Road.
Televisions and other forms of electronics, such as computers, will not be accepted this year. Also, household garbage and hazardous waste will be allowed.
In light of ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus, residents are requested to wear masks and remain in their cars during the disposal of items. Volunteers at the town hall will remove items from cars and place them into the appropriate dumpsters or bins.
In contrast to past years, there will be a small charge for the dropoff and disposal of tires. Charges will vary based on the size of the tires.
There will also be a $15 per unit fee for the dropoff and disposal of appliances that contain Freon, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers.
Those who require assistance bringing items to the town hall may have their items picked up at their homes by a volunteer team for $10 per load. Call Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at 607-386-9769 to make pickup arrangements. The service is for Hartwick residents only and proof of residency will be required.
Those who transport items to the town hall may do so free of charge.
Clean Sweep will also feature a table of reusable items available by donation. Town hall volunteers will accept donations of reusable items in good condition, such as bicycles, furniture pieces, or decorative items. Proceeds will be used to defray the costs of dumpster rentals and other expenses incurred during the revenue-neutral event.
Contact Bruce Markusen at bmarkusen@stny.rr.com or 607-547-8070 for more information.
