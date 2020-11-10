Several area communities will offer free dinners on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, the dinners will be limited to takeout or delivery.
In Oneonta, requests for dinners are due by Monday, Nov. 23. They may be made by calling Deb Bruce at 607-433-0356 or emailing oneontathanksgiving@gmail.com. Pickup will be at the Lord’s Table on Elm Street.
A Thanksgiving dinner will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Oxford and McDonough community residents at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish House at 34 Main St. Takeout orders are due by Monday, Nov. 16. They may be made by calling Sue at 607-316-3465. Free-will donations for the dinner will be accepted at NBT Bank in Oxford.
Home deliveries to shut-ins will be available by calling Barb at 607-843-9329 in Oxford or Donna at 607-647-5659 in McDonough.
Thanksgiving dinner in Schoharie County will be delivered to those who place orders with the Office for the Aging at 518-295-2001 by noon Friday, Nov. 20.
In Schenevus, a takeout dinner will be served drive-thru style from noon until 3 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge at 82 Main St. in Schenevus. Delivery will also be available. Orders may be placed by calling 607-638-6033 no later than Monday, Nov. 23.
Volunteers are needed in Oneonta and Oxford. In Oneonta, interested volunteers may call or text Mary Ann Hartmann at 607-226-1785 or email Thanksgivingvolunteer2020@gmail.com to volunteer by Monday, Nov. 16. In Oxford, call Audrey Johnson at 607-843-6249.
