Otsego historian to present program
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will host "The Fly in Fly Creek, The Fly Forever, Fenimore Never" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at
its building known as the Old Grange on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
The program is free and for the public and will be presented by Town of Otsego Historian Tom Heitz.
Subject of program to be youth opera
COOPERSTOWN — The next Talking Opera program, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, will be held in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Composer Kamala Sankaram will focus on her youth opera, "The Jungle Book." She is an artist-in-residence at Glimmerglass Festival and the composer of "Taking up Serpents."
Parking is available in the Baptist Church parking lot. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival, all Talking Opera programs are recorded and posted at www.glimmerglassguild.org.
Films to complement exhibit on Venice
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present the first in its "Unmasking Venice Film Series," showcasing the sides of the 'city of water' Friday evening.
According to a media release, the series complements the museum’s exhibit "Unmasking Venice: American Artists in the City of Water," on view through Sept. 5.
The introductory film, "The Comfort of Strangers," features performances by Christopher Walken, Helen Mirren, Rupert Everett and the late Natasha Richardson.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24. It is free to the public, with a recommended donation of $5.
Light concessions will be provided.
The film is recommended for mature audiences only and is rated R. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Lakefront concert schedule announced
COOPERSTOWN — Tuesday evening concerts at the historic bandstand in Lakefront Park on Pioneer Street in Cooperstown will start at 6:30 p.m. this summer.
The following bands will perform .
July 5: Small Town Big Band
July 12: Charlie and the Roomers
July 19: Panther Creek
July 26: The Driftwoods
Aug. 2: Cooperstown Community Band
Aug. 9: Stoddard Hollow String Band
Aug. 16: Jerry Dee & The Dovetones
Aug. 23: Bourbon and Brach
Aug. 30: Barnyard Saints.
Mella's Wood Fired Pizza will on onsite at all concerts.
This year's series is presented in partnership with the village of Cooperstown and Live Music Cooperstown.
Follow the Lakefront Concert Series on Facebook for updates.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be July 15., and will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Center to sponsor Sundae Run/Walk
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is accepting registrations for its 20th annual Sundae Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 17, at the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion at 13 Lake St. The event is sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge.
According to a media release, categories include a 5K, 10K, and 2 mile walk. The 10K will start at 8 a.m., 5K at 8:05 a.m. and 2 mile walk at 8:10 a.m.
Race and preregistration information is available online at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org. Participants may also register from 7 to 8 a.m. race day.
Contact event coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Richfield Springs library notes hours
RICHFELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Public Library at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit the library for more information.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of arts and entertainment events for the 2022 season.
The Big Takeover, a seven-piece band rooted in reggae, is scheduled to perform outdoors from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information including how to purchase tickets.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
