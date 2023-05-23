The following Memorial Day observances will be held area-wide.
Bloomville/Hobart/South Kortright
A parade at 9 a.m. on Main Street in Bloomville will be followed by a memorial service in Riverside Cemetery with speaker the Rev. Laura Miller of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
A 10 a.m. parade on Main Street in South Kortright will be followed by a service at Community Church. Joan Dewing will give the invocation and local veteran Len Marigliano will speak. A chicken barbecue and bake sale will feature homemade pies, rolls and salads. Chicken halves may be reserved by calling Harriett at 607-538-9353.
An 11 a.m. parade in Hobart will be followed by a service behind Hobart Fire Department at the service memorial.
Laurens
A Memorial Day parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Laurens. The route will follow Main Street to the Village Cemetery.
According to a media release, Laurens Mayor Kelly Pinter will serve as parade marshal and Daniel Liddle will be master of ceremonies.
Otsego County Lutheran Parish Pastor Paul Messner will be give the invocation and Memorial Day address. The Gettysburg Address will be recited by Hunter Huffman, this year’s Laurens American Legion Boys State delegate and Legion Auxiliary Girls State delegate Victoria Stevens will follow with “Proud to be an American.”
Laurens Central School band members Nate Kovacs and Stevens will play Echo Taps and lay preacher Jo Ann Aymar will give the benediction ending the program.
Oneonta
A parade along Main Street will precede a commemoration ceremony in Oneonta on Memorial Day morning, Monday, May 29.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in mortuary affairs, will hand carry the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and march in the honor guard. The parade will also include a riderless horse as a solemn salute to fallen soldiers for the first time in 50 years. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo will be one of the fallen remembered. Eramo, of Oneonta, while stationed in Alaska, was one of three soldiers killed when two helicopters collided during a training mission in April.
Community groups are welcome to participate in the parade. The parade will form at 9 a.m. in front of Foothills at 24 Market St. and step off at 10 a.m. A ceremony of remembrance will be follow at 11 a.m. Neahwa Park’s Veterans Memorial Walkway.
Otego
A parade formation will depart from the American Legion on Willow Street at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, and return there for a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers.
All community members are invited to participate.
Oxford
Four memorial services will take place in Oxford by American Legion Post 376 Honor Guard Monday, May 29.
At 7:45 a.m., a wreath laying ceremony and rifle salute will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on West State Street.
At 8:30 a.m., a salute honoring those who died at sea will be held at the Main Street Bridge. American Legion Auxiliary President Louise Spicer will perform the wreath ceremony, tossing a memorial garland into the Chenango River, followed by a rifle salute.
At 9 a.m., the Honor Guard will be in Riverview Cemetery for a wreath ceremony to honor the memory of the departed. A rifle salute will also be held.
At 10 a.m., the Legion Honor Guard will go to Warn-TenBroeck Cemetery to place a wreath and to salute the deceased.
Sons of the American Legion members will barbecue chicken, the sale of which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on the Route 12 side of the Legion. Proceeds will benefit American Legion Post 376.
Roxbury/ Grand Gorge
Ralph S. Ives Jr. American Legion Post 1785 will host two Memorial Day parades Monday, May 29. A parade will form at 9:30 a.m. at state Route 23 West in Grand Gorge and another will form at 11 a.m. at state Route 30 North in Roxbury.
Call 607-326-7107 for more information.
Unadilla
A 10:30 a.m. wreath laying ceremony at the Veterans Monument on Main Street will be followed by a parade from the Village Hall to Saint Matthew’s Church Cemetery where prayers will be given by Deacon Joseph DeGeorgio.
Additional services will be held in Evergreen Hill Cemetery and a wreath for those who died at sea will be dropped off the I-88 bridge.
All veterans are invited to march. Uniforms are not required.
South New Berlin
Harold McIntyre American Legion Post 1289 will host a Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the firehouse at 3519 State Highway 8 in South New Berlin.
According to a media release, Daniel Fairchild will serve as event marshal and S. Michael Gainfort will be master of ceremonies. Guest speaker will be Bob Starr.
A wreath laying ceremony, military honors and prayers will follow in River Bend Cemetery.
At press time, subject to change, no parade will be held.
