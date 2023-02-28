COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego Dance Society will begin its 2023 season with a contradance on Friday, March 3, at the Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, music will be provided by Tom Wadsworth and Tom White and Garry Aney will call.
Wadsworth has been playing dances since his 20’s, appearing throughout the Hudson River Valley, Capitol, Catskill and Adirondack regions. He is the lead member of several bands including his own Skeleton band and also plays mandolin, tin whistle, and uilleann pipes.
Wadsworth will be joined by White on fiddle. White also plays with several local bands and appears frequently at the contradances. He also plays mandolin, concertina, and whistle.
Aney combines his interest in American history with his calling. He offers dances from centuries past as well as contemporary contras.
Contradancing is for singles, couples, and families of all ages. Dancers don’t need any experience, since callers teach each dance and beginners are welcome to arrive at 7:15 p.m., for a short introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
Refreshments will be available but anything brought in should be individually wrapped or packaged. Water will be available but dancers are advised to bring their own containers.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m. with a brief intermission around 9 p.m.
The dance has a suggested donation of $10 for adults, $5 for students and teenagers. Children 12 and younger may attend for free and the maximum is $25 per family.
The Presbyterian Church is on Pioneer Street near the intersection of Elm Street.
Call 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, visit www. otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
