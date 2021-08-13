Cooperstown Rotary awards two scholarships

The Cooperstown Rotary Foundation recently announced the winners of two scholarships for 2021.
Cooperstown High School graduate Ellie Hotaling is the recipient of the Catherine Davis Black Scholarship. William Moody, an Oneonta High School and BOCES graduate, is the recipient of the Michael Mayne scholarship, axccording to a media release. Both received the $1,200 scholarships at the Rotary Club’s July 6 lunch meeting at The Otesaga Resort Hotel.
According to the release, the Catherine Davis Black Scholarship award was created by the foundation in 2015, in memory of Catherine Black who was a charter member and a founder of the local Rotary Club’s tax-deductible charity. Black was the first female president of the Cooperstown club and went on to be one of the first female district governors.
Because Black had a special interest in early childhood education and music, the release said, the scholarship criteria stipulate that the recipient should be planning to pursue a career in one of those areas, as well as have demonstrated the Rotary tenet of “service above self” by volunteering and contributing to their community.
Hotaling plans to attend SUNY Cortland this fall to major in early childhood education. During high school, she volunteered for the Cooperstown Food Pantry and the mammography department at Bassett Medical Center. She was an active member of the Leo Club and the Leadership Training for Athletes club at CCS.
The Michael Mayne Scholarship is given in memory of Corporal Michael Mayne, who attended the Edmeston schools and BOCES. Mayne was a member of the 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, a unit of the 25th Infantry Division based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He was killed in the line of duty in Iraq in 2009.
Moody plans to attend SUNY Delhi next year to specialize in mechatronics. “His teachers at BOCES and Oneonta schools applaud him as a leader who embodies the qualities that Michael Mayne held: passion, purpose, and an impressive work ethic,” the release said.
