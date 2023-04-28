COBLESKILL — This year’s Schoharie County Aggie Scott Memorial CROP Hunger Walk will start at Cobleskill United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, rain or shine.
CROP stands for Christian World Overseas Program. Its primary mission was to help Midwest farm families to share their grain with hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia. It began in 1947.
According to a media release, the event honors Aggie Scott, a longtime supporter of the anti-hunger event.
Last year’s Walk raised $11,384, the largest amount raised by one CROP Hunger Walk over the past 21 years. During those 21 years the local fundraiser raised an average of $6,908 per Walk. The total amount raised over those 21 years is $145,076.
This year, 25% of the funds raised will remain in the county. Food pantries at Catholic Charities, Cobleskill United Methodist Church and North Blenheim United Methodist Church will share what stays in the county. The remaining 75% will go to Church World Service to fight hunger in the U.S. and especially abroad.
On CROP Sunday, registration will begin just before the 1:30 p.m. program. The 2.8-mile Walk will start about 10 minutes later.
Participants may walk the 2.8-mile route though Cobleskill or take any shortcuts they wish to create.
Virtual walkers may walk any time or distance of their choosing before May 7, as long as their donation envelopes are turned in to registration by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Local churches participating in this year’s fundraiser are Calvary Assembly of God, Cobleskill United Methodist Church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Community, Warnerville United Methodist Church and Zion/St. John’s Lutheran Church in Seward.
Call 518-234-2933 for more information.
