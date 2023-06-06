BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Sam Lasher of Cobleskill was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The history major is a member of the Class of 2025.
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Karl A. Graulich of Cobleskill and Leah Christine Wyckoff of Schenevus were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College. Olivia Boecke of Otego, Shea Breese of Norwich, Jeanine Gonzalez of Norwich, Hannah Hasselbarth of Sidney, Brynne Livelsberger of Unadilla, Logan Lund of Edmeston, Finnley Mosenson of Roseboom, Colby Richardson of Norwich, Haley Shattuck of Sherburne, Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne, Natalie Stewart of Sherburne, Stepheny Vriesema of West Winfield, and Morgan Watson of Middleburgh.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named presidential scholars for the spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Mikaila Flavell of Otego, Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield, Matthew Huestis of Fly Creek, Catherine Jankowski of Roxbury, Brett Morrison of Roxbury, Aidan Paoli of Delhi, Anthony Perazone of Roxbury, Joseph VanDeValk of Richmondville, and Sean Willis of Bainbridge.
Zachary Russell of Norwich, along with Cobleskill residents Eric Strasser and Brandon Winter, were named to Clarkson’s spring semester dean’s list.
