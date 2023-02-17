Personally, I am glad the religion column in the Daily Star has returned. Some might see it as outdated and welcomed its absence, but I see it as an opportunity for the practice of thinking and civil communication. Most would agree that these two items are missing in Modern America.
Religion, specifically Christianity, has its roots in events of the past. Many see us as having moved forward to a point that things of the past are no longer relevant, accurate or pragmatic. Before making that conclusion, I would ask, “What about humans has really changed?” Our biology is still the same. We still have lungs, kidneys, blood, brains and even genetics. We may understand more about each of these entities, but we remain the same over the ages. Even our desires are the same……desires to love and be loved, desires to be accepted, understood, or respected. People are still just people; it is only our situations and gadgets which have changed; camels are cars, and papyrus is now electronic.
Let us turn our thinking back to the area of communication. Communication is key for humans to live together, work together and flourish together. Many a problem has arisen from our poor communication. Ephesians 4 contains four simple rules for God-honoring communication, skills that will help humanity flourish.
The first rule is Speak the Truth (Ephesians 4:25). On the surface we think, “this is what I always do.” However, how often do we exaggerate with words like “always” or “never?” This is especially true in a strained relationship. We use sentences like, “you always” or “you never;” neither of which is true. How about the knack for exaggeration like the line, “There is nothing to eat in the refrigerator!” Truthfully, there may be nothing we choose to eat, but most American refrigerators contain food. One final point, to speak the truth requires that we actually communicate with words. Requiring others to guess what we are thinking or to clam up (not communicating), does not qualify as speaking the truth.
Rule 2 is, Keep Current (Ephesians 4:26-7). Hurts between people do not just evaporate, but rather ferment and lead to bitterness. Bitterness is a preloaded negative feeling toward another based on prior interaction. Perceived hurts must be worked through using the rules of communication outlined here. If you both choose to sleep on it, in the morning you must reach out and communicate forgiveness. Forgiveness is not forgetting, but rather choosing to not remember, dwell on, or recount the offense. Given we all make mistakes, we must learn to communicate true forgiveness.
Rule 3 is one seldom exhibited in the arena of politics, Attack the problem, not the person (Ephesians 4:29). We too often scorch, torch, belittle and bully the person with no real thoughtful exchange regarding the problem at hand. This is not useful or helpful, but rather destructive. For example, if I scratch your car, you need not name call, comment on my driving, or my stupidity. Rather let us plan what we will do about the scratch. I will be happy to give you my insurance card.
The last rule is no easier nor is it less important than any of the former, but it will build the foundation to do the former. Act don’t react (Ephesians 4:30-32). This is the character work of being conformed into the likeness of Christ (2 Corinthians 3:18). The action is the “putting off” of bitterness, rage, anger, brawling, slander and malice while “putting on” kindness, compassion and a forgiving spirit. This positive action of “putting off” and “putting on” is a key element of conforming to Christ. We cannot just stop negative behaviors without replacing them with positive God-honoring behaviors.
The Word of God is not outdated, just underutilized. Read Ephesians 4:17-32. Read it to know Christ, to grow and change — not others, but ourselves.
Thanks, Daily Star, for the opportunity to communicate.
