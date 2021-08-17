DVH fair booth will not be staffed
WALTON — Out of an abundance of caution for its employees, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital announced Friday, Aug. 13, that it will not staff its booth at the Delaware County Fair this year because of the uptick in COVID cases.
The fair opened Monday, Aug. 16, and will continue through Saturday Aug. 21.
According to a media release, the baby contest and Hand Washing Challenge will not take place but COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at times to be posted at the fair booth.
The hospital had also planned to honor health care heroes at the booth this year.
A banner will feature a number of DVH staff members from all departments. Fairgoers are encouraged to leave notes for them as well as others. Cards, provided at the booth, may be left in the box at the booth if the hero is from a UHS facility, or may be sent independently to a hero at another facility.
