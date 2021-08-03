Grange to provide fair entertainment
MORRIS — Sounds of singing, dancing and ba-bies will be heard coming from the Grange building at this year’s Otsego County Fair.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Mary Francis Perricone will perform songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. She will be followed at 5 p.m. by Randy’s Harptones, a harmonica band.
At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Butternut Valley Grange member Sonja Galley will play keyboard and sing selections, including hymns.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, students of the Otsego School of Dance and Performing Arts of West Burlington will perform under the direction of Teri Velardi.
At 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, the Baby/Toddler Contest sponsored by Sidney Federal Credit Union will be held. Entries will be accepted during fair week in the Grange building and until noon Friday. The contest is for all those from birth to age 4 and includes 13 classes. There is a $2 application fee.
The boy and girl judged best overall will each receive a $25 cash prize donated by SFCU. Ribbons for first, second and third place will also be awarded.
At 4 p.m. Friday, the band Party of Two Plus One will perform.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, students of Studio B Performing Arts Academy of Sidney will perform a variety of dance numbers under the direction of Rebecca Tyler.
Social distancing will be enforced in the Grange building. Ice cream sandwiches and frozen bananas will be available from Get the Scoop in Morris along with water. Sale proceeds will help fund the week’s entertainment.
Grange Hall townships will be featured in this year’s Grange exhibits and will include historical highlights.
