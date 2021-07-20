Entries sought for fair baby contest
MORRIS — The 2021 Otsego County Fair baby/toddler contest will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Grange building.
Entry information is posted online in the Otsego County Fair premium book under vendors/exhibitors. Applications will be accepted until noon Aug. 6, in the Grange building or by mail no later than July 29, to Anna Ritchey, 755 Co. Hwy. 2, Unadilla, NY 13849.
Judging will be based on how friendly (personality), the infant, baby or toddler is and smile and dress.
Classes range from infancy to age 4. A class for twins and triplets up to 4 years old will also be held.
First, second and third place ribbons will be awarded in each age group and all other contestants will receive a participation ribbon. The boy and girl judged best overall will each receive a $25 cash award donated by Sidney Federal Credit Union.
Visit online at www.otsegocountyfair.org/ for more information.
County Fair Clerk to have set hours
MORRIS — The Otsego County Fair in Morris is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 8.
The fair clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays it is open from noon until 6 p.m., Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 24; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Office hours are subject to change.
Entries are due no later than Aug. 1 for the coloring contest for those 12 and younger. Call 607-263-5289 or email info@otsegocountyfair.org for more information.
