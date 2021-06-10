Collections sought for this year’s fair
Exhibitors are wanted for the Collections class at this year’s Otsego County Fair in Morris. The exhibit will be in Floral Hall. There are openings for five adults and two youths younger than 18. There is no entry fee and ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded to each entrant.
Anyone with a collection they would like to enter and share with fairgoers may call Fair Collections Chair Pat Patterson at 607-267-0985 for more information.
