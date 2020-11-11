Fair Association has annual meeting
PITTSFIELD — The annual meeting of the Otsego County Fair Association was held Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Pittsfield Fire Station.
According to a media release, because of the ongoing pandemic, the county fair was not held this year. However, several off-season events were held on the fairgrounds without spectators that brought in revenue, including a demolition derby, harness racing, two fair food events and the annual Halloween Scare Fest.
Directors are also planning the second annual drive-thru Holiday of Lights to be held Dec. 11,12,13 and 18 and 19, at the fairgrounds in Morris.
Directors re-elected for three-year terms include Joe Kolka of Milford, Kelly Darragh of Morris, Caren Kelsy of Hartwick, Charles Holcomb of Franklin and Mike Wilcox of Morris.
Remaining directors are Dwayne Jackson, Lisa Jones, Paul Rowe, Duane Trask, Tim Miller, Stacy Dibble, Zack Proskine, Bryon Hewlett and Hank Rehrmann.
Kolka will serve as president along with fellow officers Jackson as vice president, Jones, as manager; Darragh as secretary and Rowe as treasurer.
The 2021 Otsego County Fair is being planned for Aug. 3 through 8.
