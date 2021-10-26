Fair stockholders plan to meet Saturday
NEW BERLIN — The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Otsego County Fair Association will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Pittsfield Fire Department at 167 State Highway 80 in New Berlin.
The agenda will include reports and the election of five directors, each for a three year term.
Directors seeking re-election include Dwayne Jackson of Pittsfield, Paul Rowe of Edmeston, Tim Miller of New Berlin, Duane Trask of West Laurens and John Knorr of Oneonta.
Ballots should be mailed to P.O. Box 469, Morris, NY 13808 no later Oct. 30, in order for them to be received no later than Nov. 5.
