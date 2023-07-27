Screening Coach to be in Morris
MORRIS — A Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at the Otsego County Fair in Morris on opening day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The $6 admission to the fair will be waived Tuesday.
According to a media release from the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region, mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams, pap tests and HPV tests will be available to eligible uninsured and underinsured individuals 40 and older. Insurance will be billed for those who have it. HPV stands for human papillomavirus and is reported to be the most common sexually-transmitted infection.
No cost colon cancer screening take-home kits will also be available for uninsured and underinsured individuals 45 and older.
Call 888-345-0225 to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment.
