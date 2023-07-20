Time running out to exhibit at fair
MORRIS — The Otsego County Fair in Morris is set to open Tuesday, Aug. 1. It will continue through Sunday, Aug. 6.
With time is running out to exhibit at the fair, organizers noted in a media release that an exhibitor’s book is available at www.otsegocountyfaircom.
Fair entries must be registered with the entry clerk no later than Monday, July 24. The entry clerk’s office on the fairgrounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
The office will also be open for season passes and to pick up entry tags from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday July 26; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31.
Fair week office hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Flora Hall and Antique building entries may be placed from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, and 8 a.m. until noon Monday, Aug. 1.
Livestock will arrive from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30.
Goats only are to arrive from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all other species from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
A coloring contest page is on page 124 of the exhibitors book for ages 12 and younger. Contest entries will be displayed at the fair store.
Visit www.otsegocountyfair.com for more information.
