Fair flower show winners selected
NORWICH — The garden clubs of Chenango County presented a standard flower show with the theme “Through the Garden Gate” at this year’s Chenango County Fair in Norwich.
Horticulture and design classes were included.
A total of 103 horticulture and 28 design exhibits were presented to a panel of New York State Federated Garden Club judges. Special awards were as follows:
Award of Merit: annuals, Edith Holtz, white bachelor buttons.
Award of Merit: non-flowering perennials, Joy Coletta, ‘Southern Comfort’ coral bells.
Award of Merit: perennials, Platycodon grandifloras and ‘Honey Perfume’ roses, R. Sarpin.
Award of Merit: bulbs/corms, Betsy Campbell, Calla lily.
Grower’s Choice Award: non-flowering container grown plants, bat face cuphea; dish garden, succulents mix; and combination plants, succulents, R. Sarpin.
Arboreal Award and Horticultural Excellence: Tina Reilly, Hydrangea macrophylla.
Awarded first place in the design class were Barbara Zeller for Garden Party; R. Sarpin for Gardener’s Pride; Jeanne Cline for her watering can design “Green Thumb” and tea cup design, “Flowers for Tea;” Jane Clement for her small design, “Pretty Posies;” Ellen Lockhart for Gardener’s Welcome, a dried flower wreath; and Paula Jeter for her fairy garden, “Welcome Little Friends.”
