CCE fair exhibits receive ribbons
Cornell Cooperative Extension annually selects and invites businesses and services that align with Extension’s education mission to exhibit at the Delaware County Fair.
The following exhibits received ribbons following judging by Gale Sheridan, Cathy Backus and Robbie Jean Rice.
First place went to Brookside Maple & Farm for their exhibit about producing maple syrup. The farm also features grass-fed beef, pastured poultry and lamb and wool products.
Second place went to Olive Greene Naturals for a display about soap making, also called saponification. The steps in the process and their finished soap products were presented.
Third place went to Public Health’s Suicide Prevention Network of Delaware County for its exhibit about Seizing the Awkward and what to say to a friend or family member in need when you don’t know what to say. Brochures about the Walk to Fight Suicide were available.
Fourth place honorable mention went to SaJoBe Farms for its exhibit about growing Yorkshire and Berkshire pork and Horned Dorset lambs.
Photographs are posted at www.ccedelaware.org.
