SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center will collaborate with Drive Electric Earth Day to host an Electric Vehicle Show and Earth Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Rogers Center.
According to a media release, the EV Show will feature a display of electric vehicles by local owners and some will offer test rides. Owners will be available to answer questions about driving an electric vehicle in Central New York, and their firsthand experiences.
Individuals who want to show their electric vehicles may email Heather Tehan at development@friendsofrogers.org or register at https://tinyurl.com/2p94yw7d.
Local energy, educational, environmental and outdoor groups will be stationed in the Visitor Center. Groups include the Bullthistle Hiking Club, Chenango Bird Club, Intelligent Green Solutions, Sherburne Electric, Chenango County Department of Planning and Development, Livingston Energy Car Chargers, Boise’s Bees, Knapp Knoll Woodworks and Mid-York Mycological Society.
SUNY Morrisville Professor Eric Diefenbacher will be there with herps and reptiles, and SUNY Morrisville faculty from the Renewable Energy and Environmental Conservation departments will discuss careers in the environmental or renewable energy fields.
The Bullthistle Hiking Club will also lead a hike.
Food will be sold at the event, including Gilligan’s Ice Cream. Jenni’s Music will provide children’s entertainment and there will also be a craft area for the younger set.
Raffle tickets will be sold for baskets and donated items.
Drive Electric Earth Day is presented by Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.
Rogers Environmental Education Center is at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
Call 315-269-1764 for more information.
