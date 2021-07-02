The Farmers’ Museum will introduce an educational program geared to children ages 4 to 8 starting Tuesday, July 6.
Family Farm Fun! will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 19. Each day, children, with an adult, will be able to explore the museum’s historic village and working farm, with stories, songs, guests, games and craft activities that will “impart a sense of our rural heritage and the bountiful natural and cultural resources we enjoy,” presenters said in a media release.
Children of all ages may attend.
Children and their adults will meet each day in the Louis C. Jones Center in the museum’s Main Barn at 11 a.m. Appropriate dress is recommended for the weather, as each program will include a guided walk through the museum grounds. The program will end at about 12:30 p.m.
Each week will have a theme, with a book read and craft project done related to the theme on Tuesdays, and a theme-related scavenger hunt and a historic children’s game on Thursdays. The schedule is as follows:
July 6 and 8: Learn how animals, plants and communities change through time with an emphasis on processes
July 13 and 15: Discover the patterns that we use to identify animals and plants. Learn how patterns are re-created through the arts to beautify and inspire.
July 20 and 22: Encounter a set of important inventions that changed the way we work. Glimpse into the past to learn about the agricultural revolution and the discovery of steam and electrical power.
July 27 and 29: How do individuals come together to make a whole? Investigate the complimentary relationships between people, animals, and plants that create our communities.
Aug. 3 and 5: Learn how gestures, sounds and symbols allow us to communicate emotions and information.
Aug. 10 and 12: Become familiar with elements of the wild landscapes that surround us.
Aug. 17 and 19: How do farmers help us to grow? Discover the many types of American farmers and the foods they produce. Gain a sense of traditional American cuisine.
RSVPs via Eventbrite or by contacting Michelle Bosma, manager of youth programs, at m.bosma@fenimoreart.org or 607-547-1414, are encouraged.
The program is provided free for museum members. Non-members will be charged for regular museum admission.
Through Labor Day, active-duty military and up to five family members will be admitted free, through the Blue Star Museum program.
Vaccinated visitors are no longer required to wear face masks either indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated visitors must continue to wear face masks while inside buildings.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Route 80 just outside of Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
