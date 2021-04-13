Gardener to explain how to grow beans
Otsego Master Gardener Fiona Dejardin will present “Beans, Beans, Beans: Growing a Variety of Different Beans in Upstate New York” online at noon Wednesday, April 14.
According to a media release, designated by the National Garden Bureau as the Year of the Garden Bean, Dejardin will explain the process and challenges of growing and harvesting fresh, shell and dried beans.
Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/gardening to register for the hour-long Lunch and Learn presentation.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 228, or email mastergardener-otsego@cornell.edu for more information.
