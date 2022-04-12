Equine behavior to be discussed
The webinar “Everyday Equine Behavior Modification” will be presented from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
According to a media release, participants will hear how to manage and prevent unwanted behavior in their barns, determine the cause of the behavior, create a plan to address it and take steps to prevent it from happening again.
Topics will include how management influences a horse’s behavior, capturing and shaping those behaviors, and how to create or eliminate behaviors using positive reinforcement-based training.
The Zoom webinar will be presented by Lauren Anderson at Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/vmfk2u45 to register and pay the $10 fee.
Contact Anderson at lna23@cornell.edu or 518-234-4303, ext.111, for more information.
