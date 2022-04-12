FLY CREEK - Calling hours for Lee C. Winnie, 75, who died March 17, 2022, will be held at Tillapaugh Funeral Home, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 16. A reception in the Community Room at Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown, will follow from 4 to 6 p.m.