Farm Family Day to return in Aug.
COOPERSTOWN — The ninth annual Family Farm Day will return on Saturday, Aug. 28.
“Producers are planning for 2021 to be another year of high demand for local food and farm products. One aspect of the COVID-19 shut down has been to increase public awareness of our food systems and increasing demand for locally produced food. Family Farm Day is all about building public awareness and producer clientele. We are hopeful many farmers once again will host the public on their farmsteads for FFD, if not during the season,” Cornell Cooperative Extension Ag Implementation Specialist Jim Barber said in a media release.
Otsego County farms Otsego as well as those in the counties of Delaware and Schoharie are welcome to participate.
Farms that participated last year may register directly. Newcomers to FFD must contact their respective county coordinator to confirm eligibility.
In Schoharie, contact David Cox at 518-234-4303, ext.119, or davidgcox39@gmail.com; in Delaware, contact Mariane Kiraly, 607-865-6531, or mk129@cornell.edu; in Otsego, contact Barber, 607-547-2536, ext. 227, or jrb248@cornell.edu.
Registration will be accepted through Friday, April 23. Visit www.familyfarmday.org for more information and to register.
