Dairy foods industry to address pandemic
A panel will address the COVID-19 pandemic and how the dairy foods industry is addressing it from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
According to Cornell Cooperative Extension’s New York Extension Disaster Education Network, the online session will allow individuals to speak directly to representatives of dairy foods research centers, dairy management, Ecolab and Matrix Sciences International.
Food safety experts from Cornell University have also launched a new website to provide information at https://instituteforfoodsafety.cornell.edu/coronavirus-covid-19.
Questions may be asked during the presentation or in advance at foodsafety@cornell.edu.
Registration is at available at https://tinyurl.com/sx6k69p.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.