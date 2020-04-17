Agribusiness grant process underway
COBLESKILL — The application process for the 2020-21 Schoharie County Microenterprise Grant Program, designed to prioritize agribusinesses in the county, has been announced by the Schoharie County Industrial Development Agency.
According to information provided by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, grants will assist businesses that create jobs for low to moderate income people and businesses owned by low to moderate income owners.
Businesses that qualify are eligible to apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Grants are intended for small business equipment, fixtures, furniture, supplies, and raw materials.
During the application process and through grant implementation, Schoharie County will work with microenterprises to identify additional funding sources and assistance programs that may be available.
Applications are due by 2 p.m. Monday, May 18.
Contact Sarah Nickle at SCIDA in Cobleskill at snscrpc@nycap.rr.com or 518-234-7604 to request an application and for more information.
Online platform available to farmers
Farmers in the counties of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie are being asked to consider using the online platform, Whats Good Online Farmers’ Market as a way to sell their products direct to consumers with drop-off sites in their area — either along U.S. Route 20 or Interstate-88 — such as Schoharie, Cobleskill, Cooperstown, Oneonta, Sharon Springs and Richfield Springs.
According to information provided by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, the Whats Good Online Farmers’ Market is a model that allows farmers to reach a new customer base. Drop-sites allow farmers to deliver pre-ordered products during the morning hours. During the afternoon hours, customers pickup their orders.
Contact Jim Barber at 518-231-3821, or jrb248@cornell.edu or David Cox at 607-437-9794, or dgc23@cornell.edu for more information.
