Program to be held on marketing meat
Profitable Meat Marketing will be discussed online by Cornell University Extension Associate Matt LeRoux from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. According to a news release, participants will hear marketing techniques and learn how to use the new Cornell meat pricing tool.
Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego County, the fee to participate is $5 per person. Online registration, due by Monday, April 25, is available at https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php.
Call 315-866-7920 for more information.
Forage quality to be discussed
The 2022 Alfalfa first cutting forage quality program and integrated pest management training for DEC credit will be held Tuesday, May 3, at Cornell Cooperative Extension’s office at 173 S. Grant St. in Cobleskill; Tuesday, May 10, at CCE Chenango County at 99 N. Broad St. in Norwich and Thursday, May 12, at Farm Credit East at 7397 State Highway 80 outside of Cooperstown. All trainings will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
According to a media release from the Central New York Dairy Livestock and Field Crops team, Dave Balbian and Erik Smith will go over how to interpret weekly forage quality reports. The latest IPM management options for troublesome insect pests and weeds in alfalfa crops will also be discussed.
Registration is required no later than one week before the date of each program. The fee for the training is $10.
Online registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/289veb6v.
Call 315-866-7920 for more information.
