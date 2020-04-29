Farmers to market products on website

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties has partnered with area businesses to provide an online farmers’ market.

According to a media release, shoppers will be connected with farmers through the web company, WhatsGood, at https://sourcewhatsgood.com/, where orders are placed with local producers for pick-up at designated, mid-week drop-sites.

Several area farms will begin participating the first week of May. Customers shopping for WhatsGood farm products may register at https://sourcewhatsgood.com/.

Producers will create a farm profile on the WhatsGood website and lists their available products, including quantities and prices. Customers on the WhatsGood website will select their preferred drop-site, then shop from specific farmers or browse by products. After customers make their selections, they complete their purchase through the website.

Farmers choose the drop-sites they serve, hosted by organizations partnering with the WhatsGood online market and whose food-related businesses are open.

Drop-site locations include cafes in Cobleskill and Sharon Springs, a farm in Schoharie, cheese store in Milford, health market in Oneonta and food co-op in Richfield Springs. Additional sites will be added when confirmed.

Farmers interested in selling on the WhatsGood online platform should contact Jim Barber at Jrb248@cornell.edu, or 607-231-3821, or David Cox at dgc23@cornell.edu, or 607-437-9794.

 

