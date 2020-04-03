Options available to farmers in need
ONEONTA — The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship reports that funders that work with farms and other small businesses in the region are addressing needs created by the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
According to a media release, Kiva, described as a crowd-sourced lender for which CADE serves as a trustee or sponsor of borrowers, is offering zero-interest loans to eligible farmers.
United States applicants will have access to expanded eligibility and loans from $10,000 to $15,000 with a grace period of up to six months.
Farmers may apply for a Kiva loan with CADE as trustee online at https://www.kiva.org/borrow/cadefarms.
The federal Small Business Administration has also announced Disaster Assistance loans for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Visit https://tinyurl.com/skm5955 for more information.
American Farmland Trust created a Farmer Relief Fund.
All monies raised will go directly to farmers. The fund will award eligible farmers with cash grants of up to $1,000 each to help them weather the storm caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Visit www.farmland.org/relief for more information.
CADE’s mission seeks to increase the number and diversity of successful farm enterprises and related businesses in New York. Visit www.cadefarms.org for more information.
