Gardens prepared for self-guided tours
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Master Gardeners have prepared their gardens for self-guided tours instead of the annual open house normally held this time of year.
According to a media release, the gardens at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown are in full bloom and showcase the All American Selections trial garden, Cornell Vegetable Variety Garden Trial and Deer Resistant Plant Trials. All plants are labeled and a brochure is available that includes plant identification which families can use for a find the plant challenge.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 228, or email mastergardener-otsego@cornell.edu for more information.
