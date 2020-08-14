Tickets available for annual CCE dinner
DELHI — Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Delaware County Farm Bureau will host the 2020 annual dinner meeting and 90th annual farm tours on Thursday Sept. 3.
According to a media release, the event will celebrate on-farm innovation and community resilience as well as express gratitude to farmers for their hard work and continued productivity in spite of the ongoing pandemic that struck New York in mid-March.
An eat in or takeout boxed picnic dinner featuring barbecued beef, chicken gumbo and other locally sourced foods will be available at 4-H Camp Shankitunk for $15. Dinner tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Aug. 26. Delaware County Economic Development, the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District and Watershed Agricultural Council are co-sponsors of the dinner.
Farm Bureau President Duane Martin and Field Adviser Todd Heyn will speak at 6:30 p.m. A business meeting and video presentation will follow at 7 p.m. which will be live streamed on Zoom. Call 607-865-6531 or email kmg289@cornell.edu for a link to the meeting.
Tours will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Byebrook Farm in Bloomville and Clark Farms in Delhi will be one tour option and Brookside Maple and Farm in DeLancey and Birdsong Farm Community Garden in Delhi will be the other tour option. Preregistration is required. Visit www.cce.delaware.org or call 607-865-6531 to purchase dinner tickets, register for a tour and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.