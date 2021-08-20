Family Farm Day set for Aug. 28
The ninth annual Family Farm Day will provide a view into family farm communities in the county of Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware as 40 farms open their facilities for tours, rides and demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
According to a media release, the behind-the-scenes adventure will allow participants to experience farm life firsthand as well as see where their food comes from and participate in free hands-on activities.
Farm-to-table producers specializing in maple sugaring, fruit and vegetable production, bee keeping, cider pressing, wool processing and dairy production including bottling milk and making cheese will all be included.
Pets will not be not allowed on farms. Coolers and insulated grocery bags are encouraged for those who plan to purchase products.
Visitors are to remain in designated areas while on farms and respect any COVID health and safety protocols that may be in place.
Family Farm Day is produced by CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties and CCE Delaware County. It is made possible in part by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, Great Western Catskills, Destination Marketing for Otsego County Tourism and Schoharie County Tourism, Otsego County Government, and participating sponsors and farms.
More information about Family Farm Day is available in the 2021 Farm Guide and online at FamilyFarmDay.org. The print version of the Farm Guide is available from Cornell Cooperative Extension offices in Cobleskill, Cooperstown or Hamden, as well as at participating farms, farmers’ markets, libraries and visitor centers.
