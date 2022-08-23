Bovina Farm Day to return
Bovina Farm Day will return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Hosted by Farming Bovina, a non-profit organization, the annual celebration of the area’s agricultural traditions was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. It will return to its location on Crescent Valley Road in Bovina this Labor Day weekend, according to a media release.
“I am beyond excited for the return of Bovina Farm Day in 2022,” said Farming Bovina President Evelyn Stewart Barnhart. “I expect this to be the best Farm Day ever. We are looking forward to seeing all our returning friends and meeting many new visitors.”
Bovina Farm Day is an opportunity for visitors to meet farmers, find local food and discover products made in the area, the release said. Visitors will be able to see farm animals and participate in activities including a corn maze, hayrides, treasure hunts and games. There will be dairy farm tours, a chance to visit the historic Maynard Schoolhouse, and butchering and cooking demonstrations.
Guests may also enter the annual Best Apple Pie and Apple Dessert contests as well as the scarecrow contest. The organization will provide a stake, cross-arms and hay, while those who enter the contest will supply creativity “and sheer determination to outshine the other scarecrows on the field,” the release said.
The price of admission is $5 per person, with children under 12 admitted free.
For more information on Bovina Farm Day, the contests and volunteering, farmingbovinany.org.
