Webinar to focus on corn silage harvest
A Zoom webinar will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, focused on corn silage harvest and storage practices that minimize loss in feed tonnage and quality between the field and feeding cows.
Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team, the webinar is free to attend. Registration is required and may be completed at https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/.
For those who wish, additional research-based information will also be emailed or mailed periodically. The Pre-Harvest Corn Silage packet includes information on strategic forage storage planning, a corn harvest toolkit, kernel processing, effect of corn plant characteristics on corn silage processing scores, impacts of fermentation and corn plant dry down. Call 315-866-7920 to provide an email or physical address to receive the packet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.