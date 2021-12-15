Food system survey focused on farmers
The Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship is encouraging farmers in the region to take its survey. According to a media release, the survey will allow them to identify what they believe to be food system priorities by the year 2050.
The term food system describes the interconnected processes that influence nutrition, food, health, community development and agriculture. The components of a food system include production, processing, distribution and consumption.
According to a media release the survey represents the second phase of CADE’s data collection process built on the results of 17 focus groups in partnership with Hartwick College, SUNY Cobleskill, Cornell University and others.
Structured as roundtable discussions, the focus groups brought together a total of 90 stakeholders from all sectors of the food system from March through October.
The project follows a similar course chartered by Food Solutions New England, that released a 2060 Food Vision document produced by six partner states in 2014.
Cumulative notes from the roundtables are available for review on CADE’s website Vision 2050 page.
As further stated in the release CADE places farmers in the center of the food system pillar and considers their perspectives essential when it comes to guiding the agency toward an equitable, resilient, profitable and healthy future.
The survey may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ycyu6vca.
Email Rebecca Wasserman-Olin at rdw224@cornell.edu for more information.
Drive underway to raise $300,000
ONEONTA — The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship has begun “Sowing Seeds,” a $300,000 fundraising campaign.
According to a media release, the nonprofit that recently marked its 30th anniversary is looking ahead to the next 30 years. It is focusing on bringing clients, partners and allies together to envision and advocate for a new food system for 2050; “one that is resilient, equitable, profitable and healthy,” CADE executive Director Phoebe Schreiner said in the release.
Support is sought from those who care about farmers, land conservation and local food to help New York farms thrive.
“Farmers not only produce fresh, nutrient dense food to keep our families healthy, but also protect our natural landscapes, are custodians of our clean water systems, sequester carbon to reduce the effects of climate change and drive our local economies, added Schreiner.
Throughout its history CADE has facilitated for its agribusiness clients new markets that led to a 256% growth in sales, a 783% growth in new customer relationships, more than 100 new value added products, nearly $2 million in grant funding, a stronger supply chain allowing businesses to get more products to market and economies of collaboration including equipment sharing and aggregation of farm products.
Visit www.cadefarms.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.