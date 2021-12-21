Campaign to raise $300,000 underway
ONEONTA — The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship has begun “Sowing Seeds,” a $300,000 fundraising campaign.
According to a media release, the nonprofit that recently marked its 30th anniversary is looking ahead to the next 30 years.
It is focusing on bringing clients, partners and allies together to envision and advocate for a new food system for 2050; “one that is resilient, equitable, profitable and healthy,” CADE executive Director Phoebe Schreiner said in the release.
Support is sought from those who care about farmers, land conservation and local food to help New York farms thrive.
“Farmers not only produce fresh, nutrient dense food to keep our families healthy, but also protect our natural landscapes, are custodians of our clean water systems, sequester carbon to reduce the effects of climate change and drive our local economies, added Schreiner.
Throughout its history CADE has continually facilitated for its agribusiness clients and has achieved new markets that led to a 256% growth in sales, a 783% growth in new customer relationships, more than 100 new value added products, nearly $2 million in grant funding, a stronger supply chain allowing businesses to get more products to market and economies of collaboration including equipment sharing and aggregation of farm products.
Visit www.cadefarms.org for more information about CADE and the “Sowing Seeds” campaign.
