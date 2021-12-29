Ag conference set for area’s farmers
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, in partnership with the Watershed Agricultural Council, will present timely information to the region’s farmers when it hosts the 19th annual Catskill Regional Agriculture Conference on Zoom from Tuesday to Thursday, Jan. 11 to 13.
According to a media release, participation is free.
Registration is required to access the Zoom links.
Attendees may choose to follow a single track or mix and match from the following seminars.
Dairy: Fostering a Culture of Excitement and Motivation for the Farm’s Future, The Best Offense is a Great Defense: Managing Dairy Cattle for Healthy Immune Systems and Transition Cow Tips to Win the Game.
Livestock: Dealing with Dystocia: Calving Emergencies and Newborn Care, Doctor, What Strange Love? Or How I Learned to Love the (dairy) Barn, Low-Cost Outdoor Beef and/or Small Ruminant Winter Shelter and Feed Management and Marketing Your Wool: Production, Preparation and Accessing the Market.
Grazing: Incorporating Annual Forages to the Grazing Plan, Pasture Soil Health Management and Managing Livestock Responsibly in Brush and Woodland Settings.
Horticulture: What to Do When It All Goes Wrong, Please Stop Here: The Successful Roadside Stand and From the Ground Up: Exploring Soil Health.
Honey: Introduction to Beekeeping and Marketing the Products of the Hive.
Visit ccedelaware.org/crac or call Kim Holden at 607-865-7090, ext. 241 for more information and to register no later than Monday, Jan. 10.
Guide for farmers focuses on mastitis
A new resource for New York dairy farmers has been launched to assist them in implementing Selective Dry Cow Therapy as a primary method for preventing mastitis in their dairy cows. It is available at www.SDCTguideny.org.
According to a media release from Oneonta’s Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Cornell University Quality Milk Production Service’s Eastern Regional Laboratory in Cobleskill collaborated on the guide and funds for it came from the New York Farm Viability Institute.
“The guide is a sound reference tool for dairy farmers, herd veterinarians, dairy industry consultants and extension agents for implementing SDCT on dairy farms, as an alternative to the standard practice of Blanket Dry Cow Therapy,” CADE Executive Director Phoebe Schreiner said in the release. She went on to add that, “Implementing SDCT will advance antimicrobial stewardship and help reduce antibiotic use, which has a range of financial benefits to farmers and public health benefits for our communities.”
Improvements in animal care, milking techniques and animal specific record keeping have reduced both infection rates during lactation and the need for the 1960’s blanket treatment at dry off. Statistics quoted in the release indicate that SDCT protocol allows dairy farmers to reduce their use of dry cow antibiotic treatments by 50 to 80% without negatively impacting cow health or production, while saving money on treatments.
Also, dairy farmers who transition to SDCT reportedly reduce pharmaceutical and treatment costs, averaging a savings of $6 to $20 per cow in antibiotic tube costs as well as reduced labor costs. The guide also supports information that claims SDCT is safe and effective for herd health on well-managed farms when protocols are followed and cows are enrolled systematically.
As further stated in the release by Schreiner, “Our goal is to make SDCT the ‘new norm’ in New York State, with half the state’s dairy cows enrolled in the practice by 2024.”
Farmer, physician and CADE board member Kenneth Jaffe offered his comments in the release noting that “A transition to SDCT among dairy farmers in New York and across the U.S. will make a meaningful impact in total antimicrobial use. Whether medicines are used to treat people or animals, using them conservatively and treating only those that need it can help prevent antimicrobial resistance and keep antibiotics effective. Now, thanks to a better understanding of cow health, including the factors that drive mastitis risk at dry-off, cows can also be treated selectively.”
Visit www.cadefarms.org for more information.
