Regional agricultural conference set
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, in partnership with the Watershed Agricultural Council, will host the annual Catskill Regional Agriculture Conference online using Zoom technology from Monday, Jan. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 16.
According to a media release, 20 sessions will address dairy, livestock, vegetable and flower production, as well as grazing management, marketing, beekeeping and energy audits.
Attendees may choose to follow a single track or mix and match sessions.
The registration fee has been waived this year. Conference registration is available at ccedelaware.org/ag/crac/
Call Kim Holden at 607-865-7090, ext. 241, for more information.
