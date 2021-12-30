Updated guide for farmers released
CCE of Schoharie and Otsego Counties has released an updated “Guide to Farming in Schoharie and Otsego Counties, New York.”
According to a media release, the resource provides farmers, food producers, processors and agribusinesses with contact information and descriptions of services provided by local, regional and national organizations and agencies.
The guide also includes sample leases, labor law basics, farm tax, sales tax and farm insurance information.
It is available at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/farmsourcethriveotsego.
It serves as a resource companion to the Cornell Small Farms Program’s Guide to Farming in New York.
Questions about the guide and suggestions for future editions may be emailed to Jessica Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu.
Call 518-234-4303, ext. 119, for more information.
Resource focuses on preventing mastitis
A resource for New York dairy farmers has been launched to assist them in implementing Selective Dry Cow Therapy as a primary method for preventing mastitis in their dairy cows. It is available at www.SDCTguideny.org.
According to a media release from Oneonta’s Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Cornell University Quality Milk Production Service’s Eastern Regional Laboratory in Cobleskill collaborated on the guide and funds for it came from the New York Farm Viability Institute.
“The guide is a sound reference tool for dairy farmers, herd veterinarians, dairy industry consultants and extension agents for implementing SDCT on dairy farms, as an alternative to the standard practice of Blanket Dry Cow Therapy,” CADE Executive Director Phoebe Schreiner said in the release. She added that, “Implementing SDCT will advance antimicrobial stewardship and help reduce antibiotic use, which has a range of financial benefits to farmers and public health benefits for our communities.”
Improvements in animal care, milking techniques and animal specific record keeping have reduced both infection rates during lactation and the need for the 1960’s blanket treatment at dry off. Statistics quoted in the release indicate that SDCT protocol allows dairy farmers to reduce their use of dry cow antibiotic treatments by 50 to 80% without negatively impacting cow health or production, while saving money on treatments.
Dairy farmers who transition to SDCT reportedly reduce pharmaceutical and treatment costs, averaging a savings of $6 to $20 per cow in antibiotic tube costs as well as reduced labor costs. The guide also supports information that claims SDCT is safe and effective for herd health on well-managed farms when protocols are followed and cows are enrolled systematically.
As further stated in the release by Schreiner, “Our goal is to make SDCT the ‘new norm’ in New York State, with half the state’s dairy cows enrolled in the practice by 2024.”
Farmer, physician and CADE board member Kenneth Jaffe offered his comments in the release noting that “A transition to SDCT among dairy farmers in New York and across the U.S. will make a meaningful impact in total antimicrobial use. “ He added that using medicines conservatively can keep antibiotics effective.
Visit www.cadefarms.org for more information.
National Seed Swap Day Saturday January 29
Schoharie County: 10 a.m.–noon at 173 S. Grand St., Cobleskill.
Otsego County: 9 a.m.–noon in the Great Hall at St. James’ Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta.
Free to attend. One need not have seeds to share to participate. Sponsored by CCE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.