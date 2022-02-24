Seed Swap events set at two area locations
Master Gardeners of Schoharie and Otsego counties will participate in National Seed Swap on Saturday, Feb. 26.
According to a media release, participation is free and it is not required that seeds be donated to benefit. The event is designed to conserve and promote crop diversity in local communities.
Seed varieties will include vegetables, herbs and flowers suitable to start indoors and transplant later. There will also be a gardening book exchange.
Schoharie Master Gardeners will be at the Extension Center at 173 S. Grand St. in Cobleskill from 10 a.m. until noon.
Otsego Master Gardeners are tentatively scheduled to be in the Great Hall at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Attendees will be required to wear face masks.
Email mastergardener-otsego@cornell.edu or schoharie@cornell.edu for more information.
