Students may apply for ag scholarship
Seniors interested in pursuing a career in agriculture may apply for a New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship.
According to a media release, the applicant or their family must be a New York Farm Bureau member and the student must live and/or work on a farm in the state.
Scoring will determine county and district winners and may include a personal interview. Each district winner will receive $100 and compete for one of three state scholarships worth $1,500, $1,200 and $1,000, based on submitted applications. Judging will take place before April 20.
Visit nyfb.org or call 800-342-4143 for more information. Completed application packets must be returned to New York Farm Bureau in Albany with a March 1, postmark deadline or emailed to pdugan@nyfb.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.