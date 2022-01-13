NY Farm Bureau to support scholars
New York high school seniors expected to graduate in June who are interested in pursuing a career in agriculture may apply for New York Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Eligible students may use the financial award for college or advanced training in skilled trades. Statewide winners may receive up to $3,000 toward their education.
According to a media release, the applicant or their family must be a New York Farm Bureau member and the student must live and/or work a farm or be involved with agriculture in the state. The student must also complete an application and write an essay addressing what they value and stand for in agriculture and life and how the values have impacted their decision to pursue an agricultural career.
Scoring will determine both county and district winners and may include a personal interview. Each district winner will receive $250 and then compete for one of two state scholarships worth $3,000 and $2,000, based on their submitted applications. Applications must be submitted by March 1. Judging will take place before April 20.
Visit www.nyfb.org or call 800-342-4143 for more information. Scholarship information and a web-based application is under “Promotion and Education” in the programs section of the website.
