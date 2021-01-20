Ag land conservation program to be discussed at club meeting
ONEONTA — The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, American Farmland Trust and New Grange Farm Club will meet for an online discussion from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, on the topic of farmland conservation.
According to a media release, Alexandra Morency with American Farmland Trust and CADE staff members will join the New Grange Farm Club’s monthly meeting for a discussion on Farmland for a New Generation New York, a program designed to help connect farmers seeking land and landowners who want to keep their land in farming.
Discussion will include the New York Farmland Finder website and how to list properties or create farmer profiles and find and list farm jobs.
The Zoom link to the meeting will be available at 5 p.m. Wednesday at tinyurl.com/y59zo5ng.
New Grange, at the Bushel Collective in Delhi, is organized by the Catskill chapter of the National Young Farmers Coalition and is open to all farmers, farm workers, farm enthusiasts and activists.
For more information about the coalition, go to www.facebook.com/ groups/933722460001926/?fref=ts or www.youngfarmers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.