State Grange set to award scholarships
The New York State Grange is soliciting applications for four scholarships.
According to a media release, the DeNise and Cornell scholarships are designed for those planning on entering the agriculture field. The June Gill Scholarship is for nursing and the scholarship named for Susan Freestone is for any field of study. Names denote financial contributors or individuals honored for their interest in education. Applications are available at www.nysgrange.org/educationopportunities or by written request.
Most applications are to be returned to the NY State Grange at 100 Grange Place in Cortland, no later than April 15. The Cornell Grange Scholarship, granted through Cornell University, is based on determined financial need. Applicants should forward a letter of request to the Grange office by June 1.
Call 607-756-7553 for more information.
