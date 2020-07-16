Parasite control class to be held Monday
Chenango County 4-H Coordinator Janet Pfromm will explain how to monitor, treat and prevent parasites in flock herd, or flerd, at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20. The class will be offered online and in an outdoor lab at CCE Chenango at 99 N. Broad St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, parasites are the most important limiting factor in small ruminant flocks. The presentation will cover the life cycle and biology of parasites affecting small ruminants, how to score and use fecal testing to monitor flock health and provide the best practice procedures for treating animals with dewormers to avoid resistance.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ydfccga2 on a first-come, first-served basis.Call 607-334-5841, ext. 1112, or email jlp27@cornell.edu for more information.
Webinar to address loan forgiveness
Farm Credit East will host a webinar from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, that, according to a media release, will provide a guide to preparing for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.
Businesses are advised to begin preparing so they are ready when lenders start taking forgiveness applications.
Key records and calculations for forgiveness will be reviewed, including payroll records; full-time equivalent calculations and how to avoid reduction penalties; rate-of-pay calculations; taxes that should (and shouldn’t) be included in payroll expenses; eligible, non-payroll expenses and how they should be documented; and available forgiveness time lines — 24 weeks versus eight weeks.
Consultants Keith Dickinson and Erin Pirro will also discuss recent program developments. Agricultural business owners that received a PPP loan are encouraged to attend. Registration is available online at FarmCreditEast.com/Webinars.
