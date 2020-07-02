Farm product sales to be listed online
In view of the cancellation of Family Farm Day, organizers have come up with something to take its place this year.
Family Farm Day was to have been held Aug. 29, in the three-county region of Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware. However, because of COVID-19, it was decided that having it wasn’t feasible and might even be considered irresponsible.
Organizers began focusing on customer interest in the local food supply that has reportedly grown significantly, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Ag Program Leader and one of the organizers of Family Farm Day David Cox.
According to a media release, Community Supported Agriculture systems, farm stands and farmers’ markets can build awareness about regional agriculture and the food supply by participating in an online Farm Product Listing that will take the place of a previously printed Farm Guide.
“We’re promoting farm product sales only this year, not farm visits,” said Cox in the release, adding “We’re encouraging customers to contact listed farms for product inventory and sales details.
There is no fee to be listed and no deposit or certificate of insurance is needed.
Promotion of the list will include video messages to be posted (liked and shared) on social media throughout the season.
Farmers and producers in Schoharie, Otsego, or Delaware County that want to have their products listed online are asked to complete the online information form available at https://tinyurl.com/ydhkbneu or print and return it to the Extension Center at 173 S. Grand St., Suite 1, Cobleskill, NY 12043, by July 8. The list is expected to be accessible in about three weeks.
Family Farm Day will return in 2021.
Call 518-234-4303, ext. 111, or email schoharie@cornell.edu for more information.
Ag photos wanted to fill 2021 calendar
Farm Credit East is looking for creative images of modern Northeast agriculture, commercial fishing and forest products to fill the pages of its 2021 Agricultural Views calendar and will award prize money for them.
According to a media release, images from farms, woods or docks may be uploaded to FarmCreditEast.com/Calendar by July 31, for a chance to win $100.
Winning photographs will be featured in Farm Credit East’s 2021 calendar. A total of 14 photos will be selected and each will receive a $100 prize. Additional photos will be selected to fill the calendar pages and will be awarded a $25 prize.
Winning photos will be selected based on technical quality, clarity and composition, as well as photos that capture unique views of modern agriculture and life in the country.
Only digital photos will be accepted. Contest rules and an entry form are available online at FarmCreditEast.com/Calendar.
Farm Credit East is a member owned cooperative with 20 offices in its seven-state service area, including one outside Cooperstown on state Highway 80.
