Workshop to focus on heat, ventilation
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team will present a free workshop at two locations to choose from on “Ventilation and Heat Abatement for Dairy Cattle From Calves in Utero to Mature Cows.”
It will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at SUNY Morrisville’s Arnold R. Fisher Dairy Complex and again on Thursday, July 29, at SUNY Cobleskill’s Dairy Complex.
The agenda will include presentations on managing and abating heat stress on dairy farms and the basics of ventilation and special considerations for group housed calf facilities along with opportunities for farmers to improve their systems.
Lunch will be included.
Registration is required no later than the day before each event and may be completed online at https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=1633
Call 315-866-7920 or email cnydlfc@cornell.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.