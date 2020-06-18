Discount program available to farmers
The Residential Agricultural Discount Program, an electricity rate discount applied to electricity delivery charges, is available to eligible agricultural customers, according to an announcement issued by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship.
Filers of IRS Schedule F (Form 1040) or, IRS Form 1120, 1120S, or 1065, whose farm businesses and residences are on the same electric meter may apply for the discount, even if they generate their own electricity.
Applications are available on National Grid and NYSEG websites, along with more information. The utility company may also be directed directly.
New applications (and yearly renewals for those already participating in the program) need to be submitted by Monday, July 1.
CADE provides programs and services related to COVID-19, dairy farm support, distance learning, farm and food business incubator, farm to institution, farm to school, fiscal sponsorship, market access, a sustainable food policy and antibiotic stewardship. Visit cadefarms.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.